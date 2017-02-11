Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 9th Feb 2017).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQ1073 (-0.3%) / $1079 (-0.3%) (weekly change) (+12.1% and +14.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 35.4bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD31.5bn ($24.4mn).

ISX Company Announcements