New IBBC Representative in UAE

Vikas Handa is joining the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) as the UAE Representative to run the IBBC office in Dubai and will be responsible for the overall outreach in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region.

Many IBBC members will know Vikas, who previously headed Weir Oil & Gas operations in the Eastern Hemisphere for the last 17 years, where he set up the Weir Middle East branch and oversaw management of the European, African and CIS regions.

In particular, his highlights include; setting up an API well-head production and service facility in the UAE and Iraq, extending Weir’s general capabilities to oil and gas maintenance services and helping to reconstruct Iraq after the second Gulf war.

Furthermore, Vikas recently headed IBBC’s Oil and Gas chair and has a good relationship with IBBC’s key members and as a mechanical engineer, he understands the intricacies of the engineering world. Having worked for a British company and in Iraq and the middle East for over 20 years, he is well placed to help both British and Iraqi businesses at the IBBC.

As an expert oil and gas member, Vikas sees Dubai as the portal into Iraq, where multinational energy and oil companies as well as manufacturers and service providers aggregate to provide Iraq with products and services.

His role is to encourage more companies to work in Iraq and to bring skills and talent to support its redevelopment. For companies who are already based in Iraq and for those who are considering setting up business there, IBBC is a fast growing membership organisation which can aid business development and help companies navigate into this burgeoning market.

The time is right, the economy is stronger and with security significantly improving, Vikas is determined to bring world class services and investment opportunities into Iraq.

Vikas additionally has his own consultancy and service business in the Oil and Gas sector, which is based in the UAE.

If you are based in the Gulf and Dubai please contact Vikas Handa directly at: [email protected]

(Source: IBBC)