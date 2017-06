By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for May of 101,134,586 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.262 million barrels per day (bpd), slightly more than the 3.252 bpd exported in April.

Exports from the southern terminals totalled 100,445,000 barrels, with 679,580 barrels exported from Kirkuk.

Revenues for the month were $4,663 million at an average price of $46.108 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)