Jiyad: Al-Zaidi Govt on Petroleum Issues and US Visit

By Ahmed Mousa Jiyad. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Al-Zaidi' Government on Petroleum Issues and Washington DC Visit

The Iraqi Council of Representatives (Parliament) voted on 14th May 2026 to endorse the new government headed by PM Ali Al-Zaidi, and approved its Minhaj (preliminary program) for government.

The same day, Al-Zaidi received a call from Tom Barrack, the US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy, congratulating him and expressing Trump's readiness to cooperate with him and his government.

Presenting the Minhaj by the new government and accepting it by the Parliament is a Constitutional prerequisite to form and confirm the new government, and the government should, based on the Minhaj, submit its Barnamaj (detailed program), according to which it will be accountable.

Click here to view the full report (pdf).

Mr Jiyad is an independent development consultant, scholar and Associate with the former Centre for Global Energy Studies (CGES), London. He was formerly a senior economist with the Iraq National Oil Company and Iraq's Ministry of Oil, Chief Expert for the Council of Ministers, Director at the Ministry of Trade, and International Specialist with UN organizations in Uganda, Sudan and Jordan. He is now based in Norway (Email: mou-jiya(at)online.no, Skype ID: Ahmed Mousa Jiyad). Read more of Mr Jiyad's biography here.