Kirkuk Garbage Collection Contract Revoked

By John Lee.

The Iraqi government has freportedly revoked a contract with a Kurdish-owned garbage removal firm in Kirkuk, resulting in a garbage crisis in the oil-rich province.

The owner of the business, Khalid Shinke, told Kurdistan 24 that the Iraqi government canceled the contract with his company on 28th February, leading to the suspension of garbage collection across Kirkuk.

He added that the central government in Baghdad still owes his company 12 billion IQD.

(Source: Kurdistan24)