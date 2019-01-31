Sallyport wins $375m Iraq Contract

US-based Sallyport Global Holdings has been awarded a not-to-exceed $375,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract action to provide base operations support, base life support, and security services in the support of the Iraq F-16 program.

Work will be performed on Balad Air Base, Iraq, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 30, 2020.

This contract was the result of a sole-source acquisition and involves foreign military sales to Iraq.

Foreign military financing loan repayable funds in the amount of $183,750,000 are being obligated at the time of the award.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8630-19-C-5004).

(Source: US Dept of Defense)