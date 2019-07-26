Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 26th July 2019).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD649 (+0.4%) / $698 (+0.4%) (weekly change) (-1.6% and -1.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 6.5 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD8.0 bn ($6.6 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Iraqi Company for Deposit Guarantee made an invitation with the offered shares for the public subscription. The Company’s capital is IQD100 bn. Shareholders contribute in the company’s capital by IQD55 bn, with IQD1.00 value per share. 25% of these shares are from governmental banks, while 30% of the capital is paid by commercial banks and foreign banks as well as National Pension Authority and National Insurance Company. As for the rest of the 45%, it will be available for the public with IQD1.00 per share. Place of subscription will be Al-Rasheed Bank, Industrial Bank of Iraq and Development Bank. Subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days. Subscription period starts Jul. 21, 2019 and ends after 30 days. The minimum amount of subscription is IQD500 mn for the public and IQD750 mn for Islamic banks and financial investment companies as well as insurance companies. On the other hand, the maximum amount of subscription is IQD15 bn for the public and IQD10 bn for Islamic banks, financial investment companies and insurance companies. (ISX)
- The Iraqi Stock Exchange (ISX) announced on Thursday (Jul. 18) the signing of a new agreement with the US stock exchange on the technology of trading and deposit securities. “Nasdaq and the ISX have signed a new agreement to expand their technology relationships for the next five years starting in October 2019,” Taha Ahmed Abdul Salam, chief executive of Nasdaq Stock Market said. “Nasdaq will continue License, support and maintain ISX systems and upgrade the technology of trading and securities deposit (CSD) for the next five years,” he added. (Alsumaria)
- ISX will suspend trading of Tourist Village of Mosul dam (HTVM) starting Aug. 20, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 24, 2019 to discuss and approve 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 annual financial results.
- Ishtar Hotel (HISH) will resume trading on Jul. 28, 2019 due to disclosing its 2017 annual financial results and 3M19 financial results.
- Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) resumed trading on Jul. 24, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 100% cash dividend (IQD1.00 dividend per share, 7.5% dividend yield).
- ISX suspended trading of Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) starting Jul. 23, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 27, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial results.
- ISX requested Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) on Jul, 23, 2019 to disclose its AGM minutes for the AGM that was held on Jul. 20, 2019.
- Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) resumed trading on Jul. 22, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 2% cash dividend (IQD0.02 dividend per share, 5.1% dividend yield).
- Cross transactions: 4.5 bn shares of Al Taif Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BTIB) on Jul. 24, 2019, which represents 4.5% of BTIB’s capital. 250 mn shares of Cihan Bank for Islamic and Finance (BCIH) on Jul. 24, 2019, which represents 0.1% of BCIH’s capital.
