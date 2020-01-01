Navigate

Navigation

New Evidence of Corruption in Iraq

By on 1st January 2020 in Iraqi Communications News, Security

By John Lee.

Court filings in the United States have reportedly shed new light on corruption in Iraq.

Louis Auge, of EU Reporter, writes that two members of Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) recieved houses in London in return for their role in the expropriation of over $800 million from French telecom firm Orange and Kuwaiti logistics company Agility.

The companies had initially invested the money in Kurdistan-based mobile phone operator Korek, via a joint venture.

More here.

(Source: EU Reporter)

Related posts:

Regulator “Blocks calls” to Korek Customers TechnipFMC Fined for Iraq Bribes Lockheed to support Iraqi M1A1 Tank Fleet TechnipFMC settles Iraq Bribery Case
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply