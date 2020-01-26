Iraq Improves Ranking in Corruption Perceptions Index

By John Lee.

Transparency International has said that Iraq’s ranking has risen slightly in its global Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

From a total of 180 countries, Iraq came in at number 162; last year’s position was 168 out of 180 countries.

This result puts it on equal ranking with Chad and Cambodia.

Libya was ranked in 168th place, with Iran in 146th.

New Zealand beat Denmark to first place, with Somalia in last place.

The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople.

