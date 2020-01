By John Lee.

Florida-based Scientia Global Inc. has been awarded a $12,149,039 firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (Iraq) contract to procure combat effective Digital Mobile Radio Tier III equipment, development, deployment, training and support services.

One bid was solicited via the internet with one bid received.

Work will be performed in Erbil, Iraq; and Melbourne, Florida, with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2022.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)