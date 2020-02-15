Asiacell Revenue Growth of 3% in 2019

Asiacell reported revenue growth of 3% to QAR 4.6 billion in 2019, despite a flat customer base of 14.2 million customers.

The company maintained a healthy EBITDA margin of 45% in 2019 while EBITDA declined slightly from QAR 2.1 billion in 2018 to QAR 2.0 billion in 2019.

Asiacell upgraded its entire network to support 3G, achieving the widest 3G coverage in the country in 2019.

Committed to bringing connectivity to all communities it serves, Asiacell restored service to liberated regions and further expanded to the south of the country.

(Source: Ooredoo)