Navigate

Navigation

Al-Zurfi Withdraws; Iraq Appoints Third PM-Designate

By on 9th April 2020 in Politics

By John Lee.

Adnan al-Zurfi has withdrawn his candidacy for the position of Prime Minister having failed to secure enough support to form a government. It is understood that he has been opposed by groups affiliated with Iran.

President Barham Salih has named 53-year-old Mustafa al-Kadhimi (pictured) as the new Prime Minister-designate, Iraq's third PM-designate in just over a month.

According to AP, Kadhimi was appointed by former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi as head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service and has served in this post since June 2016.

He has 30 days to present his proposed cabinet to parliament.

(Source: AP, Reuters)

(Picture credit: Fadhafnt)

Related posts:

Al-Zurfi named Iraqi PM-Designate Al-Zurfi's Appointment as PM "Unconstitutional" PM-Designate faces Challenges in gaining Support More Chaos as PM-designate fails to form Govt
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply