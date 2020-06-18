Video: Anger as Iraq announces Pension Cuts

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq is facing its worst economic crisis since 2003, worsened by the global drop in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government led by has proposed austerity measures, including capping the amount and number of state salaries and pensions people can receive.

Many people rely on pensions and reparations from the government.

Al Jazeera's Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad, Iraq: