By John Lee.

US-based Textron Aviation Defense has been awarded a $12,548,081 firm-fixed-price modification (P00033) to contract FA8620-17-C-3011 for the Iraq Air Force Peace Dragon Program.

This modification adds the six months to Option Year Three of the multi-year basic contract. Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be completed March 31, 2021.

Total cumulative face value of the contract is $99,550,294.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)