Navigate

Navigation

Iraq's Drone and Rocket Epidemic

By on 29th June 2021 in Security

By Michael Knights and Crispin Smith, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's Drone and Rocket Epidemic, By the Numbers

The U.S. airstrike on Iraqi militia bases in the early hours of June 28 (local Iraqi time) came in response to a growing epidemic of drone (and rocket) attacks on U.S. and Iraqi targets inside Iraq.

This short report summarizes the key trends in such "indirect fire" (drone and rocket) attacks over the last year.

Click here to read the full report.

Related posts:

Changing of the Guard: New Iraqi Militia Trends and Responses Access to Durable Solutions among IDPs in Iraq Pushing Back on Iraqi Militias: Weighing U.S. Options US announces $204m Humanitarian Assistance for Iraq
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply