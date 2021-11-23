Zwipe, Areeba pilot Biometric Payment Cards in Iraq

By John Lee.

Norwegian biometric authentication firm Zwipe is partnering with Areeba to pilot biometric payment cards based on Zwipe Pay ONE in Lebanon and Iraq.

According to a press release from Zwipe, these pilots reflect a strong and growing demand from issuers and processors across the region for next-generation contactless payment cards.

In these pilots, the biometric payment cards will be built on the Zwipe Pay ONE platform and delivered by Inkript, one of the leading EMV Card Manufacturers in the Middle East, which already provides cards to areeba and many issuers in the region.

(Source: Zwipe)