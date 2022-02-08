Navigate

Navigation

How Iraq became Top Link in China's Strategy

By on 8th February 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics, Security

By Ksenia Svetlova, for The Jerusalem Post. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

How Iraq became the top link in China's belt and road strategy

Almost 20 years after the war in Iraq began, billions of Chinese yuan are being invested in assorted projects, from green energy capabilities and heavy oil plants to building roads and schools.

What role does Iraq play in China's "Belt and Road" strategy and how does this development affect the big power competition in the Middle East?

Click here to read the full report.


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Related posts:

Iraq was Largest Beneficiary of China's Belt & Road in 2021 China-US Rivalry playing out in Iraq China and Iraq to Increase Cooperation China Buys "nearly Half" of Iraq's oil
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Leave a Reply