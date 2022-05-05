Iraq to Increase Oil Export Capacity

By John Lee.

Basra Oil Company (BOC) has reportedly said that third offshore pipeline at the Khor Al-Amaya Oil Terminal (KAAOT) (pictured) will be completed by the end of 2023.

Acting Director General, Ahmed Fadel Dehaim, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the new line will increase oil export capacity by 600,000 barrels per day (bpd).

He said another 300,00o bpd of capacity will become available sooner, following the completion of work to restore another pipeline that was damaged two years ago.

(Source: INA)

