Navigate

Navigation

Iran-Iraq Trade set to Increase

By on 16th September 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

The Chairman of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce has been quoted as saying that trade between the two countries will hit $10 billion by the end of the current Iranian year, on 20th March 2023.

This is up from an estimated $9 billion in the past year.

Yahya Al-e Es'hagh reportedly made the remarks at a meeting of the Policy-Making Council of the Development of Economic Cooperation between Iran and Iraq, which was held at offices of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) on Monday.

(Source: MNA)

Related posts:

Iraq and Iran sign MoU on Arbitration Lebanon, Iraq discuss Cooperation in Trade Iran-Iraq Trade Continues Despite Disruption
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply