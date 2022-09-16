Iran-Iraq Trade set to Increase

By John Lee.

The Chairman of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce has been quoted as saying that trade between the two countries will hit $10 billion by the end of the current Iranian year, on 20th March 2023.

This is up from an estimated $9 billion in the past year.

Yahya Al-e Es'hagh reportedly made the remarks at a meeting of the Policy-Making Council of the Development of Economic Cooperation between Iran and Iraq, which was held at offices of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) on Monday.

(Source: MNA)