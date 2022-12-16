Navigate

Basrah Gas Company appoints new Managing Director

By on 16th December 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Basrah Gas Company (BGC) has appointed Andrew Wiper (pictured) as its new Managing Director.

Andrew has more than 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, most recently with Shell, and previously with the Shell-associated KPO in Kazakhstan.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Engineering and a master's degree in Engineering Project Management from Lancaster University Management School.

BGC is owned by South Gas Company (51%), Shell (44%) and Mitsubishi (5%).

(Source: BGC)

