Navigate

Navigation

Increased Constuction drives new Investment in Iraq

By on 18th May 2023 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By John Lee.

Pakistan's Lucky Cement Limited has announced a major expansion of its plant in Samawah, Iraq.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Market today (Thursday), the company said it will add a new clinker production line with a capacity of 1.82 million tons per annum (MTPA).

The Najmat-Al-Samawah (NAS) facility is a joint venture with Iraq's Al-Shamookh Group [al-Shumookh], and is currently described as a fully-integrated cement plant, with a capacity of 1.31 MTPA.

Lucky Cement also has a cement grinding operation in Basra -- Al-Mabrooka Cement Company -- with a capacity of 1.74 MTPA.

The company said the expansion was needed due to the increased demand for cement in Iraq "on the back of a revival in economic activity and an uptick in construction projects".

Full statement here.

(Source: Pakistan Stock Market)

Related posts:

Pakistani Firm Sells Stake in Iraqi Cement Maker More Details on Sale of Iraqi Cement Plant Turkish Company to build New Cement Plant in Nineveh World Bank's IFC proposes Loan to Al Douh Cement
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply