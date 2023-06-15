By Simon Watkins for the OilPrice.com. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

China Deepens Influence In Iraq With Oil-For-Infrastructure Deals

A series of meetings occurred last week between senior members of the Iraqi and Chinese governments aimed at broadening and deepening the already extensive 'oil-for-projects' framework characterised by Chinese firms investing in infrastructure projects in Iraq in exchange for oil.

Officially, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Muhammad Ali Tamim, and the Chinese ambassador to Iraq Cui Wei, discussed China's support for Iraqi schools, hospitals, electricity, and service sector projects.

Unofficially ...

