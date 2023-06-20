3t Energy Group appoints agent in Iraq

By John Lee.

UK-based 3t Energy Group (3t) has announced a new agreement that sees Horizon OilWell Academy operate as the Group's agent in Iraq.

According to a press release, this agreement will see Horizon OilWell Academy adopt three of the Group's portfolio of businesses, including the provision of Drilling Systems' fully immersive simulator products, 3t Transform's ground-breaking and innovative VR technology, and bespoke training courses tailored to suit the requirements of the region, provided by AIS Survivex.

Ian Hunt, 3t's VP of Sales for MENA said:

"This is an incredibly exciting development for the Group that will allow 3t the chance to make a lasting impact on the standards of training within the region and the level of employee confidence and competence."

Murtada ALSayad, Horizon Oil Well's Iraq Business Development Manager, commented:

"It's great to have 3t Energy Group on board with us as we continue to improve workforce performance and support the future growth of our industry."

(Source: 3t)

(Photo: Horizon OilWell Academy utilising 3t Energy Group's simulation technology)