Video: Bridging the US-Iraq Business Gap

From the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Bridging the U.S.-Iraq Business Gap
On August 14, The Washington Institute held a virtual Policy Forum with Mais Abbas Abousy, Safwan Al-Amin, and Amer Aladhadh:
- Abousy is a senior attorney with the Commercial Law Development Program at the U.S. Commerce Department's Office of the General Counsel.
- Al-Amin is an international attorney and public policy advisor who counsels corporations and regional governments on legislative and regulatory matters.
- Aladhadh is an Iraqi American economist who serves as an advisor to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and chief executive of the government's Reform Management Cell.
The following is a rapporteur's summary of their remarks.
Click here to read a rapporteur's summary of their remarks.
No comments yet.