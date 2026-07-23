GE Deal to Boost Iraq's Power Generation Capacity

By John Lee.

Iraq has signed an agreement with GE to implement a comprehensive plan for securing the country's energy supply. The deal was signed in Washington by Minister of Electricity Ali Saad Wahib, under the auspices of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

According to the Ministry of Electricity, the agreement covers an integrated national programme with the following components:

Construction and expansion of power generation stations using GE's combined-cycle technology

A central generation project at Al Faw

Expansion of generation stations in multiple governorates

Development and modernisation of the national transmission network

Construction and upgrading of transmission substations

An electricity interconnection project with Saudi Arabia using high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology

Advanced distribution control centres and automation of secondary substations

Mobilisation and structuring of project financing

The ministry said the agreement links capacity additions, fuel supply, transmission network development, and financing into a single integrated framework aimed at improving electricity supply stability and efficiency.

(Source: Ministry of Electricity)