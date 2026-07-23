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GE Deal to Boost Iraq's Power Generation Capacity

By on 23rd July 2026 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Iraq has signed an agreement with GE to implement a comprehensive plan for securing the country's energy supply. The deal was signed in Washington by Minister of Electricity Ali Saad Wahib, under the auspices of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

According to the Ministry of Electricity, the agreement covers an integrated national programme with the following components:

  • Construction and expansion of power generation stations using GE's combined-cycle technology
  • A central generation project at Al Faw
  • Expansion of generation stations in multiple governorates
  • Development and modernisation of the national transmission network
  • Construction and upgrading of transmission substations
  • An electricity interconnection project with Saudi Arabia using high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology
  • Advanced distribution control centres and automation of secondary substations
  • Mobilisation and structuring of project financing

The ministry said the agreement links capacity additions, fuel supply, transmission network development, and financing into a single integrated framework aimed at improving electricity supply stability and efficiency.

(Source: Ministry of Electricity)

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