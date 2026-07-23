GE Deal to Boost Iraq's Power Generation Capacity

By John Lee.
Iraq has signed an agreement with GE to implement a comprehensive plan for securing the country's energy supply. The deal was signed in Washington by Minister of Electricity Ali Saad Wahib, under the auspices of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.
According to the Ministry of Electricity, the agreement covers an integrated national programme with the following components:
- Construction and expansion of power generation stations using GE's combined-cycle technology
- A central generation project at Al Faw
- Expansion of generation stations in multiple governorates
- Development and modernisation of the national transmission network
- Construction and upgrading of transmission substations
- An electricity interconnection project with Saudi Arabia using high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology
- Advanced distribution control centres and automation of secondary substations
- Mobilisation and structuring of project financing
The ministry said the agreement links capacity additions, fuel supply, transmission network development, and financing into a single integrated framework aimed at improving electricity supply stability and efficiency.
(Source: Ministry of Electricity)
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