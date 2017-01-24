Iraqi Refining: Reality Check and Policy Thoughts for Consideration

By Ahmed Mousa Jiyad.

Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraqi Refining Sector: Reality Check and Policy Thoughts for Consideration

This Executive Summary falls in two parts:

Part One provides brief baseline survey and situation analysis and thus it deals with two issues: the existing/ current structure of the refining sub-sector, and the misalignment between the production of and the demand for petroleum products. For this part the study uses compiled detailed monthly data covering a period from January 2009 to end October 2016. Part Two is a forward looking with policy orientation; hence it suggests many thoughts for debate and consideration pertaining to the urgently needed realistic refining policy in the country.

The report concludes with eleven recommendations for the Iraqi oil refining sector.

Please click here to download Ahmed Mousa Jiyad’s full report.

Mr Jiyad is an independent development consultant, scholar and Associate with Centre for Global Energy Studies (CGES), London. He was formerly a senior economist with the Iraq National Oil Company and Iraq’s Ministry of Oil, Chief Expert for the Council of Ministers, Director at the Ministry of Trade, and International Specialist with UN organizations in Uganda, Sudan and Jordan. He is now based in Norway (Email: [email protected], Skype ID: Ahmed Mousa Jiyad). Read more of Mr Jiyad’s biography here.