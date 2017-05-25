$100bn Plan to Rebuild Liberated Areas

By John Lee.

A plan has reportedly been made to rebuild the areas liberated from the Islamic State group (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) over the next 10 years with $100 billion in financing.

According to Al Arabiya, Iraq’s Planning Minister Salman Al-Jumayli said on Wednesday:

“The plan to bring stability and development for the liberated areas will be in two steps. The first will be from 2018 to 2022, and the second from 2023 to 2028.

“The government is trying to provide the figure through grants, international loans, and from what has been provided through the general budget of the country.“

The Funding Facility for Immediate Stabilization (FFIS), established in 2015, is currently carrying out immediate projects in the liberated areas.

(Source: Al Arabiya)