More Details on Iraqi Reconstruction Conference

By on January 16, 2018 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

On 13th February 2018, and within series of events of the Kuwait International Conference of Iraq Reconstruction and Development, Kuwait Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) will organize jointly with Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC), the World Bank (WB) and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) a conference entitled Invest in Iraq which will be attended by investors from all over the world.

Iraq shall present the feasibility studies and licenses for 60 key investment projects with total amount exceeds $ 85 billion.

The WB will support such projects by offering guarantees, compensation of first loss, and markets exploration. This conference would be the first of its kind to be supported by the WB and targeting investments.

Applications to attend will be received until 20:00 GMT on Wednesday, January 24th, 2018.

More information, including the program, here.

(Source: Kuwait Chamber)

2 Responses to More Details on Iraqi Reconstruction Conference

  1. George January 16, 2018 at 6:30 am #

    The first thing i would like to ask as legal investment trader in Iraq is WHERE IS AL WARKA BANK with all ower funds?

  2. George January 16, 2018 at 6:32 am #

    The Bank Directors should all be arrested fot thieft,till all their customs funds are returned.

