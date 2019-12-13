HRW: Action Needed to End Iraq Killings

As protests in Iraq enter their third month, the numbers of arrests, abductions, and killings of protesters continue to rise, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

But instead of protecting the demonstrators mostly peacefully protesting on Iraq’s streets, some security forces are the ones attacking and killing them.

Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi had promised in a letter to Human Rights Watch that security forces would no longer use live ammunition against protesters, before announcing his own resignation on November 29.

But killings and abductions of protesters have continued.

