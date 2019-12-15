Protecting Yazidi Music

By John Lee.

The AMAR Foundation is working to record, protect and teach the unique music of the Yazidi people in northern Iraq.

Part of the British Council’s Cultural Protection Fund, the project is helping to preserve and sustain this endangered music for future generations of Yazidis.

Developing over a long and complex history, Yazidi music is rich and unique. It is at the heart of the Yazidi faith and is one of the central pillars of community life.

It broadly takes three forms: religious, ceremonial and folk. AMAR is working to ensure that all three continue to exist and thrive among the Yazidi people.

(Source: AMAR)