Iraqis await Fallout from Expose on Iranian Influence

By Adnan Abu Zeed for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraqis await fallout from NYT expose on Iranian influence

Many Iraqis are waiting for the other shoe to drop after The Intercept and The New York Times published “The Iran Cables,” a report on more than 700 pages of anonymously leaked documents from Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security revealing the extent of Iranian intervention in Iraq.

The documents, which both publications authenticated, mainly address the period of 2014-2015 and mention that that many prominent Iraqi figures have close ties to Iran.

The report’s publication Nov. 18 fanned the flames of mass protests ongoing in Iraq since Oct. 1. One of the protesters’ major complaints is Iran’s undue influence on Iraq’s government.

Click here to read the full article.