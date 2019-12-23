HQTS Awarded Iraq Quality Certificate

China-based HQTS has been awarded a Conformity Certification (COC) certificate by the Government of Iraq to conduct quality assurance services on imported goods to the country.

Iraq’s Minister of Planning, Dr. Nouri Sabah al-Dulaimi, announced yesterday that HQTS was one of the just four successful bids and the only Chinese company selected out of 19 possible entries for this special opportunity.

This certificate, awarded by Iraq’s Central Organization for Standardization and Quality Control (COSQC), plays a vital role in the Iraqi economy. As per Iraqi law, all imported goods to the country must be inspected by a third party inspection company authorized by the COSQC. Given the scale of Iraq’s reconstruction and development efforts, this is a significant opportunity for HQTS.

As one of the world’s key energy exporters, Iraq is entering a period of increased stability and reconstruction with a growing consumer middle class. For this reason, the country will need many imported goods and products from around the world.

As one of the world’s industry-leading quality assurance service providers, HQTS is ready to ensure that the Iraqi government and its people receive only the highest quality goods the world has to offer.

