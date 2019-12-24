Iraq discusses Joining European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

By John Lee.

The Ambassador of Iraq in London, Mr. Mohammad Jaafar Al-Sadr, has met Mr. Enzo Quattrociocche, the Secretary-General of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

During the meeting, they discussed the possibility of Iraq joining the bank. The Ambassador stressed the importance of moving forward with the implementation of Iraq’s economic development plans by supporting private sector, promoting investment projects and building capacities in the field of developing the banking system.

Mr. Quattrociocche stated that EBRD is ready to cooperate and support Iraq in its bid to become a member of the bank, indicating the advantages of this membership to Iraq, including the opportunity to benefit from global banking experiences to develop Iraq’ banking sector and obtain technical support, assistance that prepares the good environment to invest.

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs)