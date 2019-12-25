Lockheed Martin wins $40m Radar Contract

By John Lee.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Missions Systems has been awarded a $39,645,726 definitive contract for a Long Range Radar 3.

This contract provides for the necessary equipment, transportation, installation, test, training, spares, engineering services, hardware, software, program management and data as defined by the Special Operations Wing to deliver a Long Range Radar 3 and technical refreshes to other integrated systems.

Work will be performed at Littleton, Colorado, and Syracuse, New York, and is expected to be completed by December 2022. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Iraq.

This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $39,645,726 are being obligated at the time for award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8730-20-C-0008).

(Source: US Dept of Defense)