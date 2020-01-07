Navigate

NATO Temporarily Suspends Training in Iraq

By on 7th January 2020 in Iraq Education and Training News, Security

Speaking after the meeting of NATO’s North Atlantic Council, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed that the safety of NATO’s personnel in Iraq is paramount and that the Alliance had temporarily suspended training activities on the ground.

He added that NATO was prepared to continue training and capacity-building when the situation permits, emphasizing that the Alliance remains strongly committed to the fight against international terrorism.

(Source: NATO)

