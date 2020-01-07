Navigate

Video: Trump Threatens Iraq with Sanctions

By on 7th January 2020 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics, Security

US President Donald Trump ratcheted up his rhetoric with Iran and Iraq late on Sunday, warning of a “major retaliation” if Iran strikes back to avenge the US assassination of one of its top military commanders and threatening sanctions on Iraq after its parliament called on American troops to leave the country.

Asked on Air Force One about potential retaliation by Iran, Trump said: “If it happens, it happens. If they do anything, there will be major retaliation.”

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports live from Washington, DC:

