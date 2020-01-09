Airlines Re-route away from Iraq, Iran

By John Lee.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reportedly banned US carriers from flying in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The ban was imposed due to “heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which present an inadvertent risk to US civil aviation operations due to potential for miscalculation or misidentification”.

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, has reportedly issued a similar order.



