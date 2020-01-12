Navigate

The Only Winner of the US-Iran Showdown is Russia

By on 12th January 2020 in Politics, Security

By Maggie Tennis and Strobe Talbott, for The Slate. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Hours before Iran launched a missile attack on U.S. troops in Iraq, Vladimir Putin visited Syria to huddle with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad over the mounting U.S.-Iran crisis.

Russia has repeatedly condemned the U.S. airstrikes that killed Iranian Major Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

It’s fair to assume that leaders in Moscow are seeking to turn the situation to their advantage.

Full report here.

