Navigate

Navigation

NATO, Iraq Discuss Developments

By on 15th January 2020 in Security

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Iraq’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abdul Karim Hashim Aboualgus at NATO Headquarters on Tuesday.

They shared views on the recent developments in the Middle East and on NATO-Iraq cooperation.

Mr. Stoltenberg underscored that NATO remains fully committed to working with Iraq, and that NATO is ready to resume training and capacity building efforts in Iraq, as soon as conditions on the ground allow, by continuing to support Iraq to build, train and educate the military it needs. A stable Iraq is crucial to regional stability and to euro-atlantic security.

(Source: NATO)

Related posts:

NATO Temporarily Suspends Training in Iraq Denmark offers to Lead NATO Training in Iraq EUAM Iraq: New Head of Mission Appointed Denmark Enhances Investigative and Forensic Capacity in Iraq
Tags: , ,
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply