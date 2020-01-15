NATO, Iraq Discuss Developments

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Iraq’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abdul Karim Hashim Aboualgus at NATO Headquarters on Tuesday.

They shared views on the recent developments in the Middle East and on NATO-Iraq cooperation.

Mr. Stoltenberg underscored that NATO remains fully committed to working with Iraq, and that NATO is ready to resume training and capacity building efforts in Iraq, as soon as conditions on the ground allow, by continuing to support Iraq to build, train and educate the military it needs. A stable Iraq is crucial to regional stability and to euro-atlantic security.

(Source: NATO)