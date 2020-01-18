Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 16th January 2020).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD654 (-2.3%) / $694 (-0.9%) (weekly change) (-0.8% and -1.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 5.5 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD6.3 bn ($5.2 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Al Mustashar Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BMUI) with a capital of IQD100 bn, will start trading after depositing and activating 5% of the listed shares or after 21 days of depositing the company’s shares.
- Ibdaa Al-Sharq Al-Awsat General Contracting & Investment (SIBD) with a capital of IQD3 bn, will start trading after depositing and activating 5% of the listed shares or after 21 days of depositing the company’s shares.
- Region Trade Bank for Investment and Finance (BRTB) will resume trading on Jan. 19, 2020 due to fulfilling ISX request to provide its quarterly financial statements.
- ISX requested Tourist Village of Mosul dam (HTVM) to provide its AGM minutes for its meeting held on Jan. 12, 2020.
- Middle East Producing & Marketing – Fish (AMEF) resumed trading on Jan. 16, 2020 due to fulfilling ISX request to provide its annual and quarterly financial statements.
- New shares of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB) from the capital increase to IQD150 bn through 50% rights issue started trading on Jan. 15, 2020.
- Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI) invited its shareholders to receive their 2018 cash dividend starting Jan. 19. The company will distribute 3% (IQD0.03 dividend per share, 4% dividend yield).
- ISX suspended trading of the following companies starting Jan. 12, 2020 due to not disclosing their 3M19 financial statements: BDSI, BRTB, HASH, IELI, IICM, IMCI, IMCM, IMPI, ITLI, MTNI, SBAG and VKHF.
