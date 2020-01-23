“Increased Interest” in Emergency Planning Services in Iraq

By John Lee.

Aviation services group Air Partner has said that it has received increased interest in its “emergency planning” services as a result of recent events in Iraq and Iran.

In a trading update for the year ending 31 January 2020, the company reported:

“Heightened tensions in the Middle East have resulted in increased interest in our Emergency Planning product.

“We received several enquiries for Evacuations during and immediately post the events in Iran/Iraq at the beginning of 2020 and we continue to monitor the situation in the region.“

(Source: Air Partner)