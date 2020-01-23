Navigate

Navigation

“Increased Interest” in Emergency Planning Services in Iraq

By on 23rd January 2020 in Iraq Transportation News, Security

By John Lee.

Aviation services group Air Partner has said that it has received increased interest in its “emergency planning” services as a result of recent events in Iraq and Iran.

In a trading update for the year ending 31 January 2020, the company reported:

Heightened tensions in the Middle East have resulted in increased interest in our Emergency Planning product.

“We received several enquiries for Evacuations during and immediately post the events in Iran/Iraq at the beginning of 2020 and we continue to monitor the situation in the region.

(Source: Air Partner)

Related posts:

Wood Group sees Increased Activity in Iraq Medair begins Emergency Healthcare for Refugees in Iraq Exploring Weaknesses in Iraq’s Policy Planning and Investment Wood Group expects Increased Activity in Iraq
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply