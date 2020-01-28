Investment Opportunity: Hunting-Rifle Cartridges

The State Company for Military Industries (SCMI), under the authority of Ministry of Industry and Minerals, has invited investors to participate in the following investment opportunity: Transfer of Technology (TOT) and lndustry for hunting-rifle cartridges (Ga 12,16,20).

Interested companies can obtain all the documents and tender conditions from the commercial department in the head office of SCMI located in Baghdad, Al-Waziraya (beside oil institute) against 250000 IQD (not refundable).

The date of tender announcement is valid for the period of 30 days from the announcement date, in case of not submitting any offer through above period , the announcement is considered to be valid another 30 days until we received acceptable offer within one calendar year.

(Source: NIC)