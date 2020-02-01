US wants Patriot Missiles in Iraq

By John Lee.

The United States is seeking permission from Iraq to place Patriot missiles in the country to defend against attacks from Iran.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (pictured) said on Thursday:

“We need the permission of the Iraqis, that’s one issue. There may be others with regard to placement and things like that, at a more tactical, more operational [level].”

Joint Chiefs Of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley added:

“We’re working with the Iraqi government in order to [install Patriot missiles in Iraq] … the mechanics of it all have to be worked out and that is, in fact, ongoing.”

(Source: US Dept of Defense)