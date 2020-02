By John Lee.

Iraqi authorities ramped up violent tactics to quash ongoing protests across Baghdad and southern Iraq between January 25 and 27, 2020, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Friday.

Security forces set fire to protesters’ tents, fired live ammunition, and detained protesters in Baghdad, Basra, and Nasriya.

Human Rights Watch was unable to determine the extent of casualties or numbers detained.

