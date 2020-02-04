Navigate

Navigation

Gulf Air Returns to Erbil

By on 4th February 2020 in Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

Bahrain’s Gulf Air has resumed services to Erbil International Airport (EIA).

At the inaugural event in Erbil International Airport, Capt. Suhail Ismaeel said:

“We’re happy to return to Erbil and operate direct flights to and from this Iraqi city … With three weekly direct flights between Bahrain and Erbil supplemented with great connectivity through our hub, this destination promises to be a key route within our growing network.”

Gulf Air’s flights to Erbil will further strengthen the airline’s existing Iraqi routes of Baghdad and Najaf.

(Source: Gulf Air)

Related posts:

Gulf Air to Resume Flights to Erbil Chartered flights from Netherlands to Kurdistan Improved Access to Baghdad International Airport AnadoluJet starts Flights to Erbil
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply