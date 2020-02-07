Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 6th February 2020).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD612 (-2.5%) / $652 (-2.5%) (weekly change) (-7.0% and -7.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.0 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD4.0 bn ($3.3 mn).

ISX Company Announcements