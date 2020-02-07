Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 6th February 2020).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD612 (-2.5%) / $652 (-2.5%) (weekly change) (-7.0% and -7.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.0 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD4.0 bn ($3.3 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) / Erbil branch organized a course (International Financial Reporting Standards relating to the banking sector) on Feb 2, 2020. Several private and government bank employees from Baghdad and Kurdistan Region participated in the course, within the series of courses organized by the Center for Banking Studies in the Central Bank of Iraq. (CBI)
- Within the efforts of the CBI in maintaining the stability of the economic process, the Governor of the CBI Mr. Ali Mohsen Ismail initiated a meeting with the Chairman of the Securities Commission and the Executive Director of the Iraq Stock Exchange and the Executive Director of the Iraqi Private Banks League, to discuss the mechanism for increasing the return on bank shares and improving the circulation of those shares, as well as increased transparency of banks to disclose performance and other recommendations. (CBI)
- Asiacell (TASC) has reportedly been ranked as the best telecom company in Iraq for 2019 at the International Finance Award ceremony in Dubai. According to a press release on PR Newswire, the award was made for the company’s network quality and the development of its infrastructure. (Iraq Business News)
- Al Nibal Al Arabya for Money Transfer (MTNI) will hold an AGM on Feb. 25, 2020 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements. The company has been suspended since Sep. 4, 2019 by an ISC decision.
- AL-Badia for General Trans (SBAG) will hold an AGM on Feb. 19, 2020 to discuss and approve 2015 and 2016 annual financial statements. The company has been suspended from trading since Jul. 6, 2017 by an ISC decision.
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank for Finance & Investment (BQAB) starting Feb. 13, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 18, 2020 to discuss and approve the financial statements.
- Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank (BIME) will resume trading on Feb. 9, 2020 after discussing and approving 2017 and 2018 annual financial statements.
- ISX suspended trading of Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) starting Feb. 3, 2020 due to the GA that will be held on Feb. 6, 2020 to discuss electing 9 original and alternative board members.
