The PBS show Amanpour and Company has interviewed Ahmed Albasheer (pictured), the Iraqi comedian and host of the weekly satire program “Albasheer Show”.

Albasheer started the show in 2014 as a tool to fight corruption, extremism and terrorism.

He explains how a suicide bomber changed his life, and how “Albasheer Show” is fueling the demonstrations currently taking place in Iraq.

(Source: PBS)