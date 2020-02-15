Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 13th Febuary 2020).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD588 (-4.0%) / $625 (-4.0%) (weekly change) (-10.8% and -10.8% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 7.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD6.1 bn ($13.2 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Al Mustashar Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BMUI) with a capital of IQD150 bn, started trading on Feb. 12, 2020 in the non-regular market (NR). The opening price will be free for the first three sessions, and then will have +/-20% price change limit.
- Ibdaa Al-Sharq Al-Awsat General Contracting & Investment (SIBD) with a capital of IQD3.0 bn started trading on Feb. 9, 2020.
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ameen Financial Investment (VAMF) starting Feb. 24, 2020 due to the GA that will be held on Feb. 27, 2020 to elect 5 new original and 5 alternative board members.
- ISX suspended trading of Mansour Hotel (HMAN) starting Feb. 12, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 17, 2020 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank (BIME) resumed trading on Feb. 9, 2020 after discussing and approving 2017 and 2018 annual financial statements.
- ISX requested Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) to disclose their AGM minutes for its meeting held on Feb. 6, 2020.
- The Ministry of Trade requested Karbala Hotels (HKAR) to resend an AGM invitation to its clients due to an objection on the AGM minutes published by the company as it has not been approved.
- Cross transactions: 2.1 bn shares of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) on Feb. 12, 2020, which represents 0.8% of BTRI’s capital and 1.5 bn shares of Asiacell (TASC) on Feb. 10, 2020, which represents 0.5% of TASC’s capital.
No comments yet.