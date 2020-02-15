Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 13th Febuary 2020).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD588 (-4.0%) / $625 (-4.0%) (weekly change) (-10.8% and -10.8% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 7.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD6.1 bn ($13.2 mn).

ISX Company Announcements