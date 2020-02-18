New Roadmap to Start-Ups in Iraq

Roadmap to Startup Iraq, your guide to register a startup in Iraq. It is a guideline for every entrepreneur in Iraq to know how to register her/his startup legally and know from A to Z the requirements of registration.

It will show you why you need to register your startup, detailed road from reservation of the name to the memorandum of association and beyond. Contains addresses and contacts of the agencies shall be addressed during the road to registration.

KAPITA’s research team aimed to set things clear for those willing to legally register their projects by comprehensively stating every essential detail about this matter to come up with a simplified guide, that’s freely accessible, easy to understand and has all in-depth knowledge needed.

This guide is funded by the Embassy of the Netherlands and Orange Corners Baghdad, it has been written & proofread by professional researchers and experienced lawyers and it shall provide you with the information necessary to register your project in an obstacle-free & timely manner.

الطريق للمشاريع الناشئة في العراق, دليلك لتسجيل مشروعك الناشئ في العراق. هي دليل اساسي لكل رائد اعمال عراقي ليعلم كيفية تسجيل المشروع الخاص به قانونياً و معرفة المتطلبات اللازمة للتسجيل من الألف الى الياء.

ستوضح لك خارطة الطريق اسباب حاجتك الى تسجيل مشروعك بشكل قانوني بدءً من حجز الاسم إلى مذكرة التأسيس وما بعدها. يحتوي على عناوين و جهات الاتصال للدوائر التي يجب مخاطبتها خلال طريق التسجيل.

يهدف فريق البحث في كابيتا لتوضيح خطوات التسجيل للراغبين في تسجيل شركاتهم عن طريق ذكر كل التفاصيل اللازمة حول هذه المسألة و إعداد َهذا الدليل المبسط ، والذي يمكن الحصول عليه مجاناً، والذي صمم بطريقة سهلة الفهم ، محتوياً على جميع المعلومات المطلوبة.

هذا الدليل ممول من قبل السفارة الهولندية و اورنج كورنرز بغداد وتمت كتابته وتنقيحه من قبل باحثين مختصين ومحامين ذوي خبرة ، ونأمل أن يوفر لك جميع المعلومات اللازمة لتسجيل شركتك بدون عواقب وفي أنسب وقت.

Download Arabic Version

Download English Version

(Source: Kapita)