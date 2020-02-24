Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Energy

The Ambassador of Iraq in Moscow, Mr. Abdul-Rahman Hamid Al-Hussaini, met with the Russian Deputy Minister of Energy, Mr. Pavel Sorokin to discuss bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy (oil, gas, and electricity).

Ambassador Al-Hussaini stressed Iraq’s keenness to develop relations with the Russian Federation in the energy sector and provide support to Russian companies working in it, noting the importance of increasing Russian investments to serve the interests of the two friendly countries.

Ambassador Al-Hussaini stated that the embassy will support all Russian companies willing to work in Iraq, and will work to provide facilities with the responsible authorities in Iraq.

The two sides discussed the possibility of employing Iraqi graduates from universities with engineering specializations in the fields of energy in Russian companies operating in Iraq.

The two sides also discussed the dangers of the Coronavirus and its impact on the energy market, as well as bilateral cooperation on stabilizing oil prices in global markets.

(Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)